Two California men sentenced for trafficking pills into South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - David Quinonez, 33, and Aaron Torres, 24, both from Irvine, Calif., have been sentenced and will spend time in federal prison for conspiracy with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court records say that in March of 2022, law enforcement agencies were made aware that Quinonez was sending pills containing fentanyl to the Southern District of Mississippi. Undercover agents began communicating with Quinonez, later finding out that Torres was his source of supply.

Agents then arranged to purchase fentanyl pills from Quinonez in California. When they met him, Torres was also present in the car. The pair brought pills containing fentanyl that they intended to sell.

Altogether, the conspiracy involved 54 grams of fentanyl and 206 grams of a fentanyl analogue.

Quinonez was sentenced to 87 months in prison. Torres was sentenced to 64.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

