Son of Charleston mass shooting victim speaks about racial reconciliation at ADP banquet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The son of one of the victims of the horrific mass shooing in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 presented an inspirational message of forgiveness to members of the Area Development Partnership Friday.

Chris Singleton is the son of Sharonda Singleton.

She was one of nine people murdered in a racially-motivated shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

Singleton says his goal is to encourage people to embrace racial reconciliation.

He spoke to an annual meeting of the ADP at the Thad Cochran Center.

“Not only did I forgive my Mom’s killer, but I’m on this mission of love, teaching it, spreading it everywhere I go and I’m grateful that I did that here (Friday),” Singleton said.

Singleton speaks to many sports and business groups.

“It’s awesome that he realizes it’s so important for people to understand someone’s story, so you can understand their stance on something,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership.

“He had just a horrible tragedy as a young man that occurred in his family, but he pivoted in a very positive way.”

Singleton’s speech to the ADP was his 149th presentation this year.

