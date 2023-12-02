Win Stuff
Passerbys-turned-heroes squelch fire, limit damage, prevent injuries

Passersby helped limit damage, prevent injuries by helping quash a Friday fire at a Jones...
Passersby helped limit damage, prevent injuries by helping quash a Friday fire at a Jones County residence.(Ken Kesey/Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Helping hands made sure that a Friday fire in Jones County never got out of hand.

“It is heartwarming to know that residents of Jones County are willing to stop and help each other,” firefighter Scott Rushing said. “Thanks to the passerby, loss of property, and potentially loss of a life, were avoided (Friday).”

The fire happened in the 300 block of Mississippi 28 west.

WHEN FIRE FIGHTERS GOT THERE-- FOLKS HELPED SOMEONE OUT OF THE HOME, AND PUT OUT THE FIRE WITH A WATER HOSE.

OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRE WAS LIKELY CAUSED BY A HEAT LAMP USED TO KEEP OUTSIDE PETS WARM.

BUT WITH THE HELP OF A FEW GOOD SAMARITANS-- DAMAGE TO THE HOME WAS LIMITED TO THE BACK PORCH AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

