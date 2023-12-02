Passerbys-turned-heroes squelch fire, limit damage, prevent injuries

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Helping hands made sure that a Friday fire in Jones County never got out of hand.

“It is heartwarming to know that residents of Jones County are willing to stop and help each other,” firefighter Scott Rushing said. “Thanks to the passerby, loss of property, and potentially loss of a life, were avoided (Friday).”

The fire happened in the 300 block of Mississippi 28 west.

