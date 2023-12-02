Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Papa John’s Foundation donates $5K to Shelby Youth Challenge Program

The Papa John's Foundation donates $5,000 to the Youth Challenge Foundation at Camp Shelby...
The Papa John's Foundation donates $5,000 to the Youth Challenge Foundation at Camp Shelby Friday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A national charitable foundation is stepping up to aid an Mississippi organization that helps at-risk youth and other students.

Friday, the Papa John’s Foundation presented the Youth Challenge Foundation with a $5,000 donation.

“What this comes from is the sale of our Shaqaroni pizzas, so the big Shaq pizzas that we have that a dollar of every pizza sold goes to the Papa John’s Foundation,” said Jason Edwards, director of marketing and community outreach for Papa John’s of South Mississippi.

The money will be used for scholarships as cadets graduate from the Youth Challenge Academy and go on to college.

“The YCA, for anyone that applies for it, the foundation gives up to a $2,000 scholarship, so the support of Papa John’s for our foundation is a big deal for us,” said Col. John B. Stringer, director of the Youth Challenge Academy.

Cadets currently in Class 59 of Youth Challenge will graduate on Dec. 16.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years
Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting

Latest News

Just in time for Christmas, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host their signature "Pink...
AKA sorority hosts holiday 'Pink Market' with Pine Belt women-owned businesses
Laurel School District chooses superintendent for 2024-25 school year.
Laurel School District appoints new superintendent
USM hosts 26th Lighting the Way Christmas celebration
USM hosts 26th Lighting the Way Christmas celebration
Following the donor’s wishes, they split it up between five different people.
Petal police re-gifts donation to surprised drivers