Papa John’s Foundation donates $5K to Shelby Youth Challenge Program

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A national charitable foundation is stepping up to aid an Mississippi organization that helps at-risk youth and other students.

Friday, the Papa John’s Foundation presented the Youth Challenge Foundation with a $5,000 donation.

“What this comes from is the sale of our Shaqaroni pizzas, so the big Shaq pizzas that we have that a dollar of every pizza sold goes to the Papa John’s Foundation,” said Jason Edwards, director of marketing and community outreach for Papa John’s of South Mississippi.

The money will be used for scholarships as cadets graduate from the Youth Challenge Academy and go on to college.

“The YCA, for anyone that applies for it, the foundation gives up to a $2,000 scholarship, so the support of Papa John’s for our foundation is a big deal for us,” said Col. John B. Stringer, director of the Youth Challenge Academy.

Cadets currently in Class 59 of Youth Challenge will graduate on Dec. 16.

