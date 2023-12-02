Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Louisville stonewalls Columbia, takes Class 4A state title with 19-6 win

Louisville tops Columbia for MHSAA Class 4A football championship Saturday in Oxford.
Louisville tops Columbia for MHSAA Class 4A football championship Saturday in Oxford.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD Miss. (WDAM) - Louisville High School dominated for three quarters Saturday afternoon and then minimized a fourth-quarter rally by Columbia High School to take a 19-6 victory in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Class 4A Football Championship game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In a showdown of unbeaten Wildcats, Columbian (14-1) didn’t get on the board until Colin Haney found Jeremiah Foxworthy with an 18-yard touchdown pass with a little more than six minutes left to play.

But Haney had fourth-down desperation passes thrown under duress intercepted in Louisville territory on Columbia’s last two drives.

Louisville (15-0), which came into the weekend tied for the most high school football championships in Mississippi with West Point and South Panola with 11, retied West Point after Saturday’s win with 12 crowns.

West Point won its 12th state football title Thursday night.

Louisville quarterback Xavier Hunt scored on 1-yard runs in each of the first two quarters, as Louisville grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead.

The second-quarter TD came just 22 seconds before the break, just moments after Columbia thought it had come up with a stop.

On first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, running back Kendon Sanders fumbled and Columbia recovered, only to see the play waved off by a facemask flag.

Hunt scored on the next snap.

Sanders, who rushed for 18 yards on eight carries, scored on a 1-yard in the third period.

Hunt picked up 47 yards and the two scores on 10 carries. He also completed 6-of-8 passes for 109 yards.

Jaylin Jordan had 41 yards on 10 carries for Louisville and also caught a pass for 19 yards.

For Columbia, Haney completed 10-of-22 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Amarion Fortenberry rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries and caught a 17-yard pass for Columbia, while Foxworth had six catches for 83 yards.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
Vigil held for friends slain over the weekend.
Covington Co. families hold vigil
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen
West Point dominated L:aurel Thursday night in a 35-7 victory in the Class 5A state...
West Point runs over Laurel to win record 12th state football title

Latest News

Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness.
Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge.
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge
Lady Eagles hand Ole Miss 61-59 loss at Reed Green Coliseum Saturday.
Lady Eagles stun No. 19 Ole Miss, 61-59
Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson