Louisville stonewalls Columbia, takes Class 4A state title with 19-6 win

OXFORD Miss. (WDAM) - Louisville High School dominated for three quarters Saturday afternoon and then minimized a fourth-quarter rally by Columbia High School to take a 19-6 victory in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Class 4A Football Championship game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In a showdown of unbeaten Wildcats, Columbian (14-1) didn’t get on the board until Colin Haney found Jeremiah Foxworthy with an 18-yard touchdown pass with a little more than six minutes left to play.

But Haney had fourth-down desperation passes thrown under duress intercepted in Louisville territory on Columbia’s last two drives.

Louisville (15-0), which came into the weekend tied for the most high school football championships in Mississippi with West Point and South Panola with 11, retied West Point after Saturday’s win with 12 crowns.

West Point won its 12th state football title Thursday night.

Louisville quarterback Xavier Hunt scored on 1-yard runs in each of the first two quarters, as Louisville grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead.

The second-quarter TD came just 22 seconds before the break, just moments after Columbia thought it had come up with a stop.

On first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, running back Kendon Sanders fumbled and Columbia recovered, only to see the play waved off by a facemask flag.

Hunt scored on the next snap.

Sanders, who rushed for 18 yards on eight carries, scored on a 1-yard in the third period.

Hunt picked up 47 yards and the two scores on 10 carries. He also completed 6-of-8 passes for 109 yards.

Jaylin Jordan had 41 yards on 10 carries for Louisville and also caught a pass for 19 yards.

For Columbia, Haney completed 10-of-22 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

Amarion Fortenberry rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries and caught a 17-yard pass for Columbia, while Foxworth had six catches for 83 yards.

