Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lady Eagles stun No. 19 Ole Miss, 61-59

Lady Eagles hand Ole Miss 61-59 loss at Reed Green Coliseum Saturday.
Lady Eagles hand Ole Miss 61-59 loss at Reed Green Coliseum Saturday.(WILX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dominque Davis scored a game-high 25 points and The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team knocked off the University of Mississippi, 61-59, Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum

The Lady Eagles used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to erase a six-point deficit and take a 54-52 lead on Davis’ jumper with 6 minutes to play.

Lani Cornfield’s two free throws with 3:36 to play made it a 10-0 run and a 56-52 USM lead, and the Lady Eagles kept the Lady Rebels at bay down the stretch.

USM (7-0) continued its best start to a basketball season since 2003.

Ole Miss (6-3), which held a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter, had pulled within a point, 58-57, but Davis hit a layup with 15 seconds to play to push USM’s edge back to three points.

Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis scored on a follow shot with 5 seconds left, but USM’s Nyla Jean hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4 seconds to play and then stole the ball to secure the victory.

USM’s Morgan Sieper hit four, 3-pointers to add 12 points, while Dominque Davis also handed out five assists.

Marquesha Davis led Ole Miss with 15 points, while Snudda Collins added 14.

The Lady Eagles will visit the University of Memphis at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
Vigil held for friends slain over the weekend.
Covington Co. families hold vigil
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen
West Point dominated L:aurel Thursday night in a 35-7 victory in the Class 5A state...
West Point runs over Laurel to win record 12th state football title

Latest News

Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness.
Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge.
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge
Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson
Darryl Carter, Heidelberg
Charleston holds off Heidelberg to win Class 2A football title
Christmas lights provide draw to Landrum's Homestead.
Christmas lights provide draw to Landrum's Homestead