Lady Eagles stun No. 19 Ole Miss, 61-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dominque Davis scored a game-high 25 points and The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team knocked off the University of Mississippi, 61-59, Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum

The Lady Eagles used an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to erase a six-point deficit and take a 54-52 lead on Davis’ jumper with 6 minutes to play.

Lani Cornfield’s two free throws with 3:36 to play made it a 10-0 run and a 56-52 USM lead, and the Lady Eagles kept the Lady Rebels at bay down the stretch.

USM (7-0) continued its best start to a basketball season since 2003.

Ole Miss (6-3), which held a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter, had pulled within a point, 58-57, but Davis hit a layup with 15 seconds to play to push USM’s edge back to three points.

Ole Miss’ Marquesha Davis scored on a follow shot with 5 seconds left, but USM’s Nyla Jean hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4 seconds to play and then stole the ball to secure the victory.

USM’s Morgan Sieper hit four, 3-pointers to add 12 points, while Dominque Davis also handed out five assists.

Marquesha Davis led Ole Miss with 15 points, while Snudda Collins added 14.

The Lady Eagles will visit the University of Memphis at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.