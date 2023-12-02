Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building in Jackson Saturday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the incident happened on McFadden Road.

He says the fire department received a call at 5:50 a.m. regarding a building fire.

The old business is directly adjacent to Fire Station 12, Armon says. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.