Fire breaks out at building next to fire station in Jackson

(KTTC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building in Jackson Saturday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the incident happened on McFadden Road.

He says the fire department received a call at 5:50 a.m. regarding a building fire.

The old business is directly adjacent to Fire Station 12, Armon says. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

