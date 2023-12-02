Catch the Christmas Lights at Landrum’s Homestead

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each Friday and Saturday, up until Dec. 23, visitors can take a look at the thousands of lights spread across Landrum’s Homestead’s 30 acres.

Walking? Consider stopping to get some hot chocolate and marshmallows or apple cider to keep warm.

Co-owner Susan Landrum said the event reaches far beyond Laurel.

“People travel from everywhere: Alabama, Mobile, Florida, Louisiana,” said Landrum. “ Of course, surrounding counties and local.

“But it’s a tradition after 40 years.”

Catch the lights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $12 dollars. Kids age 3 and under are free.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.