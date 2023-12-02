Catch the Christmas Lights at Landrum’s Homestead
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each Friday and Saturday, up until Dec. 23, visitors can take a look at the thousands of lights spread across Landrum’s Homestead’s 30 acres.
Walking? Consider stopping to get some hot chocolate and marshmallows or apple cider to keep warm.
Co-owner Susan Landrum said the event reaches far beyond Laurel.
“People travel from everywhere: Alabama, Mobile, Florida, Louisiana,” said Landrum. “ Of course, surrounding counties and local.
“But it’s a tradition after 40 years.”
Catch the lights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is $12 dollars. Kids age 3 and under are free.
