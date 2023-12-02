Another round of rain and thunderstorms expected tonight through Saturday

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy, but another round of thunderstorms will move in later this evening and into the overnight hours. Overall, these storms will be tame, but I can’t rule out the possibility of a storm with gusty winds. Overnight lows will only bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start with scattered showers in the morning, but rain chances will go down during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low to mid 70s. Another batch of thunderstorms will move in Saturday evening and linger into the overnight hours.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Clouds will stick around on your Monday as highs fall back into the mid 60s.

Sunshine will return for your Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only top out into the low 60s.

