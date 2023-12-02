Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Another round of rain and thunderstorms expected tonight through Saturday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy, but another round of thunderstorms will move in later this evening and into the overnight hours. Overall, these storms will be tame, but I can’t rule out the possibility of a storm with gusty winds. Overnight lows will only bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start with scattered showers in the morning, but rain chances will go down during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low to mid 70s. Another batch of thunderstorms will move in Saturday evening and linger into the overnight hours.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Clouds will stick around on your Monday as highs fall back into the mid 60s.

Sunshine will return for your Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only top out into the low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years
Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/1
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/1
12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast
12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast
12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast
12/01 Ryan's "Tropical December" Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/30
Rain moves into the area tonight and will linger through weekend