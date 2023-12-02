Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.(USGS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 while the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake’s magnitude, he said a 1-meter (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week
Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
UPDATE: HPD: Active arrest warrant issued for 3rd person connected to Heritage Apartments shooting
Vigil held for friends slain over the weekend.
Covington Co. families hold vigil
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen
West Point dominated L:aurel Thursday night in a 35-7 victory in the Class 5A state...
West Point runs over Laurel to win record 12th state football title

Latest News

Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness.
Son of woman slain in 2015 massacre spreading message of forgiveness
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge.
Papa John's donates $5,000 to Camp Shelby's Youth Challenge
Palestinians look at destruction after the Israeli bombing In Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza...
Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza, driving up death toll despite evacuation orders
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games