West Point runs over Laurel to win record 12th state football title

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School managed to stay with West Point High School for the first quarter of Thursday night’s Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 5A football championship game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the University of Mississippi campus.

But the Green Wave’s relentless running game quickly swamped the Golden Tornadoes’ title hopes.

Most Valuable Player Kahnen Daniels rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to power the Wave’s powerful running game, as West Point won a record-12th state football championship with a 35-7 victory.

The Green Wave had been tied with South Panola and Louisville high schools for the most high school football titles in Mississippi, with each school sporting 11 crowns since the modern playoff system was introduced in the 1980s playoff.

The Green Wave (11-3) used long runs to set up short touchdowns, rolling up 447 yards total offense, all on the ground, while rolling over Laure (8-7), which had rolled into Oxford on a late-season surge.

West Point triggerman Quinterion Tillman-Evans ran for another 129 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. West Point attempted just three passes on the night.

Laurel netted less than 200 yards total offense, as the Golden Tornadoes were outscored 28-0 over the final three quarters.

Daniels opened the scoring on a 14-yard run in the first quarter.

But Laurel quarterback Kobe Pierce ripped off a 31`-yard touchdown, and the teams entered the second quarter tied 7-7.

It was all West Point from that point.

Tillman-Evans scored on a 3-yard run and Daniels added a 4-yard scoring run to put West Point ahead 21-7 at halftime.

Laurel couldn’t get untracked in the second half, and a 1-yard run by Tillman-Evans pushed the score to 28-7 after three quarters.

Daniels’ second 4-yard scoring run of the game tacked on the final tally for the Green Wave.

Pierce finished 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

He threw for 98 yards, but completed just 7 of 25 passes. In the second half, he completed just 4 of 17 for 33 yards.

