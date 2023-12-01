Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Golf: Hero World Challenge1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard4 p.m.-5 p.m.
SundayTime
Golf: PGA Tour SpecialNoon-12:30 p.m.
Golf: Hero World Challenge12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard3:30 p.m.-5 pm.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship: Oklahoma State University Cowboys vs. University of Texas Longhorns11 a.m.-3 p.m.
American Athletic Conference Football Championship: Southern Methodist University Mustangs vs. Tulane University Green Wave3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship: University of Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State University Seminoles7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Real South Hunting10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Outdoor America: Hard Truths11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Outdoor America: Raised Hunting11:30 p.m.-midnight
SundayTime
Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of South Carolina Lady Gamecocks @ Duke University Lady Blue DevilsNoon-2 p.m.
Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of Connecticut Lady Huskies @ University of Texas Lady Longhorns2 p.m.-4 p.m..

