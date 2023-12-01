WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Golf: Hero World Challenge
|1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
|Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard
|4 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Golf: PGA Tour Special
|Noon-12:30 p.m.
|Golf: Hero World Challenge
|12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard
|3:30 p.m.-5 pm.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship: Oklahoma State University Cowboys vs. University of Texas Longhorns
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference Football Championship: Southern Methodist University Mustangs vs. Tulane University Green Wave
|3 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship: University of Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State University Seminoles
|7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
|Real South Hunting
|10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Hard Truths
|11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Raised Hunting
|11:30 p.m.-midnight
|Sunday
|Time
|Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of South Carolina Lady Gamecocks @ Duke University Lady Blue Devils
|Noon-2 p.m.
|Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of Connecticut Lady Huskies @ University of Texas Lady Longhorns
|2 p.m.-4 p.m..
