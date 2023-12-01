WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing a helping of sports programming on NBC and ABC this holiday weekend.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer: Premier League: Nottingham Forest v. Everton 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Golf: Hero World Challenge 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Time Golf: PGA Tour Special Noon-12:30 p.m. Golf: Hero World Challenge 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard 3:30 p.m.-5 pm. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

ABC 7.2

Saturday Time Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship: Oklahoma State University Cowboys vs. University of Texas Longhorns 11 a.m.-3 p.m. American Athletic Conference Football Championship: Southern Methodist University Mustangs vs. Tulane University Green Wave 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship: University of Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State University Seminoles 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-midnight Sunday Time Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of South Carolina Lady Gamecocks @ Duke University Lady Blue Devils Noon-2 p.m. Jimmy V Woman’s Classic: Presented by Corona: University of Connecticut Lady Huskies @ University of Texas Lady Longhorns 2 p.m.-4 p.m..

