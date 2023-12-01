Win Stuff
Rain moves into the area tonight and will linger through weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/30
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy as showers move into the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s this evening but will rise overnight as a warm front lifts northward. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely overnight.

Tomorrow will start with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours. Rain will move out by lunchtime leaving us cloudy during the afternoon as highs top out into the mid 70s. Another batch of thunderstorms will move in during the overnight hours of Friday.

Saturday will start with scattered showers in the morning, but rain chances will go down during the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Clouds will stick around on your Monday as highs fall back into the mid 60s.

Sunshine will return for your Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only top out into the low 60s.

