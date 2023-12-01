Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Woodchuck Chuck, from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Woodchuck Chuck is a two-year-old Retriever-Labrador Mix, and he’s spent the last month at the shelter patiently waiting for his forever family to arrive.

“He is just goofy and playful and just has all the energy in the world that he would just love to expend on a new family,” said Dani Snell, the development manager for Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

In a short time, Woodchuck Chuck has already adapted well to being with other dogs and loves going out to play.

“He’s been on our dog’s day out program and loving getting out and going around town with people,” Snell said. “He loves being in our Rescue Recess playgroups. He just loves to be active.”

Woodchuck Chuck has a $50 adoption fee, but Snell says a lot comes with it.

“The adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, his microchip,” she explained. “He’s up to date on all preventatives and vaccines. It also includes a 30-day trial to pet health insurance.”

For those with pets already in the home, Woodchuck Chuck has gotten plenty of playtime with the other dogs in the shelter, and Snell says it’s going great!

“He’s a part of our rescue recess playgroups, and he loves getting out every day and hanging out with his friends,” she said.

Woodchuck Chuck is a cuddly ball of energy waiting for the right family to come and bring him home.

Woodchuck Chuck is available for adoption now at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg!

