Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

James Hawkins
James Hawkins(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announces that James Hawkins, 38, has been jailed on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says investigators confirmed the allegations and arrested Hawkins, a physics teacher at Ocean Springs High School, on Thursday afternoon. He is currently charged with one count of sexual battery.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and Hawkins could face more charges.

Those with additional information on the incident are urged to contact Captain Kristen Johnson at 228-769-7559.

