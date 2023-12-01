Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck shut down I-59 southbound traffic, officials say

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59 near Heidelberg.

Hudson Jenkins, director of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, said the wreck involved three 18-wheeler tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck with a gooseneck trailer. He also reported that two people were injured, and the overpass bridge and guardrail were damaged.

Autoplay

Jenkins said the wreck happened around the 112-mile maker on I-59.

Fire departments from Heidelberg, Lake Eddins and Sandersville responded to the scene along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jasper County EMA and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Officials are still working to clear the area. They advise drivers to seek alternative routes and to use caution.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.