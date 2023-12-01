Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59 near Heidelberg.

Hudson Jenkins, director of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, said the wreck involved three 18-wheeler tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck with a gooseneck trailer. He also reported that two people were injured, and the overpass bridge and guardrail were damaged.

Jenkins said the wreck happened around the 112-mile maker on I-59.

Fire departments from Heidelberg, Lake Eddins and Sandersville responded to the scene along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jasper County EMA and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The southbound lanes of I-59 were closed for several hours, but MDOT said they are now open for regular traffic flow.

MDOT engineers examined the damage to the overpass and determined the bridge was structurally sound and safe for motorists. They explained that damages were limited to just the guardrail and the surface of one bridge column.

MDOT said they planned to repair the guardrail early next week, which will require the closure of the right southbound lane of I-59. They will announce the exact date and time of the closure once it is determined.

You can stay up to date with live traffic information at MDOTtraffic.com or by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

