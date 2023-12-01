Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

WSMV reports a search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and interviewed people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

After the interviews, deputies looked into the property’s electric bill, which they said came out to about $3,000 a month, as well as a high water bill.

The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of “booby traps” being laid out for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said this wasn’t a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” he said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

