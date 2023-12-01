Covington Co. families hold vigil

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Stacy Goudy is overwhelmed with emotion as she mourns the loss of her son, Reshun.

He and his friend, D’Andre Ducksworth, were shot and killed Saturday morning in Covington County.

Reshun’s aunt, Hope, says the family hasn’t been able to see his body since the shooting.

“I don’t think either will be able to be seen,” she said. “We can’t see him. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

Goudy and Ducksworth, also known as Peanut, had been friends since high school, and his mom, Jennifer, said she had been filled with anger since receiving the news.

“I have a lot of rage in me, because I don’t understand why it had to happen to him,” she said. “Peanut don’t hurt nobody. He never hurt nobody. He would never. He never met a stranger. Everybody loved Peanut.”

A crowd of the pair’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor their lives.

“I feel happy,” Jennifer said. “Peanut was loved by everybody, and to see Covington County, Collins, Seminary and surrounding come together and celebrate his life and Goon’s life—it makes me happy.”

She punctuated the night by calling for justice for both families.

“The anger that I have right now because of what they did—it’s hard,” she said. “And I want justice for him. I want any and everybody that played a part in what they did to Peanut to pay for it.”

