Carriere man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Carriere man was sentenced Thursday to 204 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 56 grams of methamphetamine.

Calvin Deshun Vaughn, 48, was sentenced in United States District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, an investigation began in 2015 into a large-scale drug trafficking organization, located largely in Picayune.

In 2019, Vaughn was identified as being part of the conspiracy, and federal agents used a confidential source to begin making purchases of methamphetamine from Vaughn.

On Jan. 30, 2019, a confidential source purchased 56 grams of 98 percent pure methamphetamine from Vaughn in Carriere.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made Thusrday’s announcement.

