Bond set for suspects connected to deadly Heritage Apartments incident

Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each - $30,000 for conspiracy and $250,000 for attempted armed robbery. He ordered the suspects to make no contact with the victim of the attempted robbery.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting incident at Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg over the weekend.

Mya Everett, 21, and Nikel Hammond, 21, are charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Both made their initial appearances in the Forrest County Justice Court after being arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Judge Wes Curry set the suspects’ bonds at $280,000 each - $30,000 for conspiracy and $250,000 for attempted armed robbery. He ordered the suspects to make no contact with the victim of the attempted robbery.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a man was shot and killed Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Midtown Hattiesburg apartment complex. The Forrest County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Brystin Varnado.

During the court hearing, while reading the charges listed for Hammond, it was mentioned that two other individuals may also be involved in the incident.

WDAM reached out to HPD for more details on the investigation and what led up to the shooting but a spokesperson said no new information was available for release.

