Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with...
Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17 (left), and Kenneth Hester III, 18 (right), are both charged with first-degree murder and are also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act. Johnathan Berry, 18 (not pictured), was charged with accessory after the fact and was also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Clark and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to the September shooting death of 14-year-old Hayden Burke in Jefferson Davis County.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, three people were charged this week.

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17, and Kenneth Hester III, 18, are both charged with first-degree murder and are also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, according to Kittrell.

Johnathan Berry, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact and was also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, Kitrell said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Prentiss Police assisted the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

Sheriff Ron Strickland has not answered repeated calls from WDAM for updates about the case.

During an interview earlier this year, Burke’s family expressed concerns about the investigation.

Family seeking answers after body identified as missing teen in Jefferson Davis Co.

Johnson and Hester were also recently charged in Lawrence County in connection with a separate shooting incident, according to a news release by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was already in the Lawrence County jail when he was charged with the crimes in Jefferson Davis County. Johnson remains in Lawrence County.

Hester bonded out of Lawrence County’s jail but was arrested and booked into Jefferson Davis County on new charges.

Berry was also arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis County Jail.

WDAM has reached out to Sheriff Strickland for booking photos of the three suspects, but Strickland has not responded to our requests.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade,...
Family loses pets in mobile home fire in Jones Co.

Latest News

WDAM 7's weekend sports offerings on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Judge Wes Curry set Everett, 21 (left), and Hammond's (right), bonds at $280,000 each -...
Bond set for suspects connected to deadly Heritage Apartments incident
Midday Headlines 12/1
Midday Headlines 12/1
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck, damage bridge; MDOT says repairs next week