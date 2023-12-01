3 teens arrested in connection with September shooting death of Jefferson Davis Co. teen

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to the September shooting death of 14-year-old Hayden Burke in Jefferson Davis County.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, three people were charged this week.

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17, and Kenneth Hester III, 18, are both charged with first-degree murder and are also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, according to Kittrell.

Johnathan Berry, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact and was also charged under the Mississippi Street Gang Act, Kitrell said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Prentiss Police assisted the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

Sheriff Ron Strickland has not answered repeated calls from WDAM for updates about the case.

During an interview earlier this year, Burke’s family expressed concerns about the investigation.

Johnson and Hester were also recently charged in Lawrence County in connection with a separate shooting incident, according to a news release by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was already in the Lawrence County jail when he was charged with the crimes in Jefferson Davis County. Johnson remains in Lawrence County.

Hester bonded out of Lawrence County’s jail but was arrested and booked into Jefferson Davis County on new charges.

Berry was also arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis County Jail.

WDAM has reached out to Sheriff Strickland for booking photos of the three suspects, but Strickland has not responded to our requests.

