Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade,...
Family loses pets in mobile home fire in Jones Co.

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at age 93
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Five New York men are accused of kidnapping and killing a man and burying him in a New...
Five men accused of kidnapping, killing man and leaving his body in a forest
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck shut down I-59 southbound traffic, officials say