Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast

We saw a 35 degree 24 hour temperature increase from yesterday’s frosty morning to today’s “spring-like” showers.
12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The showers started lightly last night as expected, dampening the ground ahead of heavier rain around sunrise. Didn’t see too many issues, though one cell did manage to overachieve enough to produce a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for ~30 minutes as it passed through Jones County. Rotation was broad, so no tornadoes though heavy rain and wind still likely caused a few issues, but it was a good reminder we can see exceptions develop despite a less-than-ideal severe setup. Things are going to quiet down for much of the rest of the day as we hit our “Tropical December” high of 76 later today. A sprinkle isn’t out of the question, but shower/potential thunderstorm round two begins before midnight and will take us into a wet weekend.

It still isn’t looking like anything to worry about, but always good to pay attention when thunderstorms are in the area so keep your WDAM app or weather radio handy just in case. Regardless, the rain will creep out of the area, likely not stopping until right as we head into Sunday morning! It looked earlier this week like we could see some of that activity linger into the start of the week, but now it looks like it’ll all wrap up before the sun rises. Clouds will linger through Monday, and it’ll only cool back down to our seasonal “normal” around 65 degrees, but after that ample sun and another few degrees of cooling move in to set us up for a sunny, drier end to next week!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD: Missing man found safe after no contact with family in 2 years
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade,...
Family loses pets in mobile home fire in Jones Co.

Latest News

12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast
12/01 Ryan's "Tropical December" Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/30
Rain moves into the area tonight and will linger through weekend
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/30
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/30
11/30 Ryan’s “Warming Trend” Thursday Morning Forecast
11/30 Ryan’s “Warming Trend” Thursday Morning Forecast