12/01 Ryan’s “Tropical December” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The showers started lightly last night as expected, dampening the ground ahead of heavier rain around sunrise. Didn’t see too many issues, though one cell did manage to overachieve enough to produce a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for ~30 minutes as it passed through Jones County. Rotation was broad, so no tornadoes though heavy rain and wind still likely caused a few issues, but it was a good reminder we can see exceptions develop despite a less-than-ideal severe setup. Things are going to quiet down for much of the rest of the day as we hit our “Tropical December” high of 76 later today. A sprinkle isn’t out of the question, but shower/potential thunderstorm round two begins before midnight and will take us into a wet weekend.

It still isn’t looking like anything to worry about, but always good to pay attention when thunderstorms are in the area so keep your WDAM app or weather radio handy just in case. Regardless, the rain will creep out of the area, likely not stopping until right as we head into Sunday morning! It looked earlier this week like we could see some of that activity linger into the start of the week, but now it looks like it’ll all wrap up before the sun rises. Clouds will linger through Monday, and it’ll only cool back down to our seasonal “normal” around 65 degrees, but after that ample sun and another few degrees of cooling move in to set us up for a sunny, drier end to next week!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.