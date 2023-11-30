Sumrall schools updating courtyard

SUMRALL Miss. (WDAM) -

Sumrall High School soon will begin construction on a new courtyard.

This comes after the school recently received a $1.4 million dollar grant from the state legislature.

The courtyard is shared by both the high school and middle school, and Principal Matt Thomas says the new area will not only accommodate students, but the community as well.

“We’re right down the street from two big churches,” Thomas said. “We’re right across from the city park. We’re right down from City Hall. And we’re three blocks from Main Street.

“It’s in the middle of the town for the town to have access to as well.”

School leaders expect construction to begin next spring.

