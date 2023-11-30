Runaway teenager found safe, according to Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is looking for information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

UPDATE: The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Alberto Gil Castillo has been found and is safe.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with unknown color pants, at his home in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Castillo, according to JCSD, stands at around five feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenager is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

