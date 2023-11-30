Win Stuff
Oak Grove gears up for Starkville in class 7A state title

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove is headed to the state championship for the fourth time in six seasons.

However, Saturday’s 7 p.m. meeting with Starkville marks the first class 7A state title in Mississippi.

The Yellowjackets (10-3) are very similar to the Warriors (11-1) – battle-tested. The Division I talent on both sides of the football makes for an electric contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Oak Grove has grinded out some tough wins, including two in overtime and Friday’s 49-45 South State title over Brandon.

The victory redeemed the Warriors only loss of the season – a 38-20 defeat to Brandon on October 13 in Hattiesburg.

“For us to experience that and have - I used the word embarrassment because our kids we were embarrassed by the way we played that night,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “It made our guys understand that they gotta show up on Monday ready to work and then on Friday you can’t just figure out how good you have to play, you gotta play. They’ve done that every week since so just really proud of ‘em.”

“As a team you want to be clicking on all cylinders at the right time,” said Oak Grove senior quarterback AJ Maddox. “I think over this three-game playoff run we’ve played some pretty good ball offensively, even defensively. Having that camaraderie and that brotherhood, it’s brought us a long way. Just want to continue to go throughout that trend this week.”

