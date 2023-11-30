Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a multi-vehicle accident that caused traffic delays on Interstate 59 in Forrest County Wednesday night.

North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Odom said just after 5 p.m., first responders with the volunteer fire department responded to the area of I-59 South at mile marker 71.

According to Odom, both southbound lanes were blocked when units arrived.

Odom reported that two passenger cars, one delivery-style van and a semi-trailer truck carrying cooking equipment were all involved in the accident.

Two adult patients were taken from the scene by ambulance. Odom says the injuries received from the incident are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Odom said the accident caused traffic delays in the area for almost two hours.

Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA Ambulance Service, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49...
Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

Jones says George brings over 29 years of leadership experience in asset-based freights as...
Jones Capital announces Doug George as new Jones Logistics CEO
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Sheriff’s department seeks information on Jones Co. runaway teen
Sumrall High School planning for new courtyard.
Sumrall schools updating courtyard
HPD investigating hit-and-run at Westwood Square.
HPD investigating hit-and-run at Westwood Square