Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

“The Mississippi Football Book” signing

A copy of "The Mississippi Football Book"
A copy of "The Mississippi Football Book"(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi football fanatics can read all about our state’s football history and who made it happen.

Contained in the pages of the book are stories of Mississippi football legends such as Jerry Rice, Walter Payton, Brett Favre, Steve McNair, Dak Prescott and more.

Co-authors of the book, Rick Cleveland and Neil White, met readers and signed copies of their book.

News 11 spoke to Cleveland about what readers can expect.

“I think no matter who you pull for, who your team is, there’s a lot of, even if you don’t even care about football, there’s enough people stories in this book that will draw you in. I mean, it’s not just about the X’s and O’s of football; it’s about the people who’ve made the difference in Mississippi,” said Cleveland.

The Mississippi Football Book costs $45.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49...
Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

Jones says George brings over 29 years of leadership experience in asset-based freights as...
Jones Capital announces Doug George as new Jones Logistics CEO
Units from the Forrest County Fire Services, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, AAA...
Multi-vehicle accident on I-59 causes 2-hour delay, injures 2 Wednesday night
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Oscar Alberto Gil Castillo of...
Sheriff’s department seeks information on Jones Co. runaway teen
Sumrall High School planning for new courtyard.
Sumrall schools updating courtyard
HPD investigating hit-and-run at Westwood Square.
HPD investigating hit-and-run at Westwood Square