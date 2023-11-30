Laurel School District appoints new superintendent

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District called a special board meeting Wednesday to appoint Dr. Michael Eubanks as the district’s next superintendent.

Eubanks, who currently works as the assistant superintendent for the district, will succeed Dr. Toy L. Watts, who announced her retirement earlier this month.

Watts, who has worked in education for 28 years, headed the Laurel School District the past six years

Eubanks, who was given a four-year contract, will take the reins on July 1, 2024.

Watts said she was pleased that Eubanks would be the one following her tenure.

“He’s a very strong leader,” Watts said. “He knows what he wants to do and is very driven and committed to whatever he sets his mind to.

“I’ve actually had the opportunity to see him grow in his position.”

Eubanks has served in various educational positions, including Laurel High School principal, teacher and coach.

During his time with the school district, Eubanks has helped make significant improvements for the district, including increasing graduation rates and assisting with the success of construction projects.

“I’m excited about pushing myself and pushing everybody who is working on my team to really move us to the next level of creating an academic and education oasis of teaching and learning,” Eubanks said

Board of Trustees President Dr. James Johnson-Hill said allowing Eubanks to lead the Laurel School District with his background of success was only fitting.

“Through that interview process, it became very clear and evident that he was the right candidate, that he was set for the continuity of our leadership,” Johnson-Hill said.

Eubanks said he has worked to serve the students and families of Laurel.

With this new position, Eubanks said he can continue to do just that.

“We’re going to make sure our district, that we’re very strategic about holding dear to our district goals, which we want to make sure that academic achievement continues to increase,” said Dr. Eubanks. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to create something really special.”

During her time, Watts said the district overcame many challenges, including navigating the impact of COVID-19 and an EF3 tornado.

Watts said the district has seen academic and historic gains with Laurel’s restructuring and increasing early education opportunities.

Although Watts said she has enjoyed her time with the Laurel School District, she said she was ready for a new chapter with her young children.

“They’ve always had a mom in leadership and I want to give more time to them,” Watts said. “So, I want a schedule that I can control and I feel really good about where I’m leaving the district and handing it off to someone I believe will carry on the excellence we’ve created.”

