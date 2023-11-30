Win Stuff
Laurel Salvation Army opens warming station

Communities opening warm spots for those in the cold.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As cooler temperatures hit the Pine Belt, some may be looking for a place to warm up.

The Laurel Salvation Army opened its warming station Tuesday night.

The organization said as long as temperatures stay cool, the station will remain open.

If the temperature drops below 32 degrees, then the Army’s shelter will open, 24 hours a day.

Rules and regulations are in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

Laurel’s Social Services Coordinator Valeria Glover says places like what the Salvation Army provides are important for communities.

“I, too, was homeless, back in 2011,” Glover said. “My home was struck by lightning. I didn’t realize that being homeless can happen just overnight and that homeless come from all different walks of life.

“So, I feel like the shelter is a good place, I wish I would have known about the Salvation Army when my home was struck by lightning.”

If someone is looking for a place to go in Forrest County, the Fieldhouse for the Homeless also will be open to those in need of a warm place.

