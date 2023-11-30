Jones Capital announces Doug George as new Jones Logistics CEO

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones Capital has announced the appointment of the new chief executive officer of Jones Logistics.

According to a news release on Thursday, Jones has named Doug George as JoLo’s new CEO.

Jones says George brings over 29 years of leadership experience in asset-based freights, as well as brokerage solutions.

“It’s an honor to be selected by the board to serve as CEO,” George said. “We already had so much momentum going before I even joined the company last year, but it’s especially clear to me now that JoLo is undoubtedly poised to go to the next level within just a few short years.”

George joined JoLo in 2022 as President of the company’s brokerage business and led strategic efforts to drive productivity, operational efficiency and customer and employee satisfaction.

Before joining JoLo, George held leadership positions at XPO Logistics, Ryder Systems Inc. and Elston Nationwide Carriers.

“Doug has done an amazing job as President of our brokerage business,” said Jonathan Jones, Jones Capital CEO. “With a background in both brokerage and dedicated operations, Doug has been an invaluable part of the JoLo executive team with his ability to thoughtfully navigate day-to-day challenges while also driving long-term strategy.”

Joe Fleece, Chief Financial Officer of Jones Capital, spoke on the qualities that make George the ideal fit for CEO.

“Doug’s knowledge of the industry, matched with his vision for the future, thoughtful approach to everyday obstacles, clarity of direction and encouraging outlook, make him an ideal fit for the position of CEO,” Fleece said.

George said he looks forward to the new role and hopes to bring the company to new heights.

“I look forward to expanding my role in helping bring us to that next level,” said George.

