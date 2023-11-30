Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hub City man reported missing after family claims no contact in 2 years

HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 35-year-old Jerome Anthony Harris of Hattiesburg was reported missing by family members after claiming they had not been in contact with him for about two years.

HPD was able to determine that Harris was last seen at the time he was released from jail, in the 50 block of Arena Drive, on Nov. 26, 2022.

Harris stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.

If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49...
Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

Mossville VFD, along with the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Springs Fire...
Early morning fire destroys Jasper County home
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
20-year-old Jordan Atkins has been arrested and charged, while 19-year-old Ke'Tarius McLeod is...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
Jones says George brings over 29 years of leadership experience in asset-based freights as...
Jones Capital announces Doug George as new Jones Logistics CEO