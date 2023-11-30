Hub City man reported missing after family claims no contact in 2 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 35-year-old Jerome Anthony Harris of Hattiesburg was reported missing by family members after claiming they had not been in contact with him for about two years.

HPD was able to determine that Harris was last seen at the time he was released from jail, in the 50 block of Arena Drive, on Nov. 26, 2022.

Harris stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about 165 pounds when he was last seen.

If anyone has information on Harris’ whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.