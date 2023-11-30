Holiday shopping safety considered

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Nerd Wallet. an estimated 222 million Americans are expected to shop for gifts this holiday season.

And now, with the holiday shopping season officially underway, many are traveling and going to stores to buy gifts for loved ones.

However, the Petal Police Department says it’s important to watch your surroundings during these crowded trips.

“What we’d always suggest for everybody to do, definitely when you approach some places especially parking at night when it’s getting dark earlier in the day, definitely park in a well-lit area,” Petal Police Department Captain Craig Locke said. “Also, when you’re out shopping in the crowds and stuff like that, be aware of people approaching you, especially strangers.”

While also out shopping, try not to overload yourself with packages.

Consider making more than one trip to the vehicle, if possible, and always have the keys in hand when approaching the vehicle.

A few shoppers were asked whether they feel safe in crowded shopping areas.

As it turned out, feelings were mixed.

“I would say it depends on whatever store I go in and what time of day it is, because right now, it’s a lot of older people shopping, so it feels a lot more safe,” Cody Lowe said. “But it just depends on that”

“Yes, I particularly feel safe in crowded spaces, because most people wouldn’t necessarily do anything to me with the stature that I have,” Abraham McKenzie said. “Plus, I know I can defend myself if anything happens like that”

“No, I don’t, because times have changed and the fact that you never know what’s going to happen, day to day, and people seem not so happy about life,” Sam Pollet said.

Petal PD said shopping with more than one person could help sway theft as well.

“It’s a good thing to shop with family and friends,” Locke said. “Safety in numbers that way you’ve got more eyes looking around for you and things like that.”

