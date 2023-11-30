Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Holiday shopping safety considered

Holiday shoppers need to think safety as well as savings.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Nerd Wallet. an estimated 222 million Americans are expected to shop for gifts this holiday season.

And now, with the holiday shopping season officially underway, many are traveling and going to stores to buy gifts for loved ones.

However, the Petal Police Department says it’s important to watch your surroundings during these crowded trips.

“What we’d always suggest for everybody to do, definitely when you approach some places especially parking at night when it’s getting dark earlier in the day, definitely park in a well-lit area,” Petal Police Department Captain Craig Locke said. “Also, when you’re out shopping in the crowds and stuff like that, be aware of people approaching you, especially strangers.”

While also out shopping, try not to overload yourself with packages.

Consider making more than one trip to the vehicle, if possible, and always have the keys in hand when approaching the vehicle.

A few shoppers were asked whether they feel safe in crowded shopping areas.

As it turned out, feelings were mixed.

  • “I would say it depends on whatever store I go in and what time of day it is, because right now, it’s a lot of older people shopping, so it feels a lot more safe,” Cody Lowe said. “But it just depends on that”
  • “Yes, I particularly feel safe in crowded spaces, because most people wouldn’t necessarily do anything to me with the stature that I have,” Abraham McKenzie said. “Plus, I know I can defend myself if anything happens like that”
  • “No, I don’t, because times have changed and the fact that you never know what’s going to happen, day to day, and people seem not so happy about life,” Sam Pollet said.

Petal PD said shopping with more than one person could help sway theft as well.

“It’s a good thing to shop with family and friends,” Locke said. “Safety in numbers that way you’ve got more eyes looking around for you and things like that.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot

Latest News

Oak Grove football
Oak Grove gears up for Starkville in class 7A state title
Laurel School District chooses superintendent for 2024-25 school year.
Laurel School District appoints new superintendent
Oak Grove football
Oak Grove gears up for Starkville in class 7A state title
Heidelberg Oilers
Heidelberg Oilers headed to first state championship