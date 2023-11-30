Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Heidelberg Oilers headed to first state championship

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a season removed from a 5-7 finish, Heidelberg is headed to the school’s first state championship.

The Oilers (11-3) have climbed much higher than Darryl Carter even imagined in his first season as head coach.

Carter brought his X’s and O’s to Jasper County – but more importantly, leadership.

“The good Lord, that’s the real reason,” Carter said. “Being put in position and listening to whatever the call was that He had for me and these guys trusting and believing in what we’re trying to instill in them. One of the main things is they’ve been through enough already over the past and they just needed a rock that was solid to ‘em. Somebody that was real to ‘em and they believed in what we were doing.”

“He’s just an honest guy that we trust and he put his trust in us,” said Heidelberg senior defensive end Javier Bramlett. “We all have a conversation how we feel. So he just let us know how he feel and what he want us to do and what’s best for us to achieve.”

“He believed in us,” said Heidelberg senior athlete Julius Bradley. “He gave us the right words, encouragement, motivation. It gave everybody a lot of hope. We had athletes already but coach put us in the right spots and gave us the opportunities and now we’re at state.”

Heidelberg battles Charleston in the class 2A state championship on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Oxford.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot

Latest News

Heidelberg Oilers
Heidelberg Oilers headed to first state championship
Columbia football
Battle of unbeatens; Columbia meets Louisville in class 4A state title
Columbia football
Battle of unbeatens; Columbia meets Louisville in class 4A state title
West Jones
West Jones DC Cecil Hicks Speaks On Dominant Mustangs Defense