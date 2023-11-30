Heidelberg Oilers headed to first state championship

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a season removed from a 5-7 finish, Heidelberg is headed to the school’s first state championship.

The Oilers (11-3) have climbed much higher than Darryl Carter even imagined in his first season as head coach.

Carter brought his X’s and O’s to Jasper County – but more importantly, leadership.

“The good Lord, that’s the real reason,” Carter said. “Being put in position and listening to whatever the call was that He had for me and these guys trusting and believing in what we’re trying to instill in them. One of the main things is they’ve been through enough already over the past and they just needed a rock that was solid to ‘em. Somebody that was real to ‘em and they believed in what we were doing.”

“He’s just an honest guy that we trust and he put his trust in us,” said Heidelberg senior defensive end Javier Bramlett. “We all have a conversation how we feel. So he just let us know how he feel and what he want us to do and what’s best for us to achieve.”

“He believed in us,” said Heidelberg senior athlete Julius Bradley. “He gave us the right words, encouragement, motivation. It gave everybody a lot of hope. We had athletes already but coach put us in the right spots and gave us the opportunities and now we’re at state.”

Heidelberg battles Charleston in the class 2A state championship on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Oxford.

