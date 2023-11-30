Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday evening in the Westwood Square parking lot.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a man was struck in the lot just north of Harbor Freight, the store starting the long leg in the inverted ‘L’-shape of the shopping plaza.

HPD said the man’s injuries were minor, though he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The accident site sits not far from the southwestern-most entrance into the plaza.

More than half a dozen HPD units responded to the call, which came in about 5:45 p.m. The Hattiesburg Fire Department also was on scene.

HPD said it still was working up a full description of the vehicle and would release that description as soon as possible.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.