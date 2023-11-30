Group of women lead construction site in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One construction project is nearing completion in Bay St. Louis, but it is the team behind the work making this headline.

Three like-minded coastal women are building homes while also driving diversity to the field. 18 new homes are going up right off Seminary Drive with a neighborhood-centered design and lush green space planned for all the areas in between.

“We did a hydraulic study to make sure that the flood conditions would remain the same,” boss lady Allison Anderson told WLOX.

Anderson calls it a “smart growth” project. She and her team at Unabridged Architecture are bringing in responsible density on high ground. They’re also using sustainable options through the process like locally-grown and rapidly-renewable wood, heavy insulation and more. But behind the four walls...

“It is really a job site run by women, which is very unusual anywhere in the world, especially in South Mississippi,” Anderson said. “I’m the architect, and so, we designed the project. We were delighted to have a female contractor and female subcontractors.”

The women broke ground together in fall 2022 and expect to finish the job in early 2024.

“If there’s any difference, it’s in the way that we’re willing to work together to find solutions to problems that arise during construction,” Anderson said.

General contractor April Parker from Parker Contracting agreed, adding communication among her team is strong.

“I think that we get a faster response than I do with, you know, other contractors,” Parker said.

After joining the business about a decade ago with her husband, Parker is now executing plans of her own to provide the community with what it needs now: housing.

“We get called every day asking when this is available,” she said.

Whether the housing will be for rent or for sale is still undecided.

Crews were on-site working on the finishing touches of the first phases on Wednesday.

“It’s nice,” subcontractor Noemi Pavon said. “It’s helping the community, and, well, everyone’s excited about it.”

Pavon manages multiple construction crews herself that are mostly made of men.

“It’s pretty tough dealing with a lot of men, but we get the job done for sure,” she said. “There’s some things we females can’t do, as far as the physical work. But as far as getting it done, we get the job done, and we’re, I guess, multitaskers.”

With the extra touch of diversity, these women bring skills to the site that even the investor and long-time contractor himself, Harry Fisher, didn’t know they were missing.

“I find that women’s organizations, if you will, or the WBE (Women’s Business Enterprise), is a lot more organized than dealing with, I guess, the male side of it,” Fisher said.

“It makes life a lot easier when you’re doing the payroll and everything. They’re on the spot with it, and all the figures are right.” Fisher is from Louisiana, but he is not new to developing sites in the Bay.

“The property is real expensive in Bay St. Louis, and this is going to be a more affordable project where people can afford to get into Bay St. Louis and either have a weekend place to stay or stay full time,” he said.

