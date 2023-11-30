The Glory House in Laurel opening a Christmas store for recommended families in need

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The holiday season is typically filled with joy and giving.

However, for some families, it may be a season of stress and worry.

The Glory House in Laurel is working to bring some relief to families in Jones County with its Christmas Store.

“We’re all going to be in a valley at some point in our life, and it’s a huge blessing to be able to have families come and shop free of charge” Glory House Executive Director Hope Staples said.

This Christmas Store provides at least six items for each child in need: Three necessities, such as a backpack or pajamas; and three toys to provide them with presents to unwrap Christmas morning.

“All ten elementary schools from the Laurel School District and the Jones County School District, they refer families to us who need a little help providing Christmas for their children,” Staples said. “So, we call and make an appointment with those families and they get to come and shop, choose the items for their children, and then we have about 10-to-15 people at a wrapping station and they get to get those items gift-wrapped as well.”

The Glory House has been operating the Christmas Store for seven years.

Each year, volunteers and sponsors drop off presents at specific locations across Laurel.

One drop-off location has been working with Glory House since the beginning.

Laurel Oaks Dental Care says donations at their location have been incredible so far.

“Each year we’ve really had more and more donations, so I mean this year exceeded even last year, which we think every year, maybe that’s not possible, and we’ve had so many this year, so we just couldn’t be happier about it” said Dorothy Nassar, Laurel Oaks Dental Care dentist.

One small act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the holidays.

“It’s so easy,” Nassar said. “We’re all out Christmas shopping, and just to get an extra toy or two, it’s just one little thing you can do that makes a huge difference.”

For a list of drop-off locations and ways to volunteer, click here.

