Family loses pets in mobile home fire in Jones Co.

The mobile home was severely damaged, according to the Jones County Fire Council PIO Dana Bumgardner.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday morning mobile home fire claimed the lives of two family pets.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Ovett, South Jones and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire on Old Highway 15 Road around 9:15 a.m.

When the first responding units arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home, and flames throughout the home.

When the first responding units arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home, and flames throughout the home.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Bumgardner said, that while there were no human injuries reported, the family of the home did lose their dog and cat in the fire.

The mobile home was severely damaged, according to Bumgardner.

Bumgardner said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the call, saying several members aided the firefighters at the scene.

The mobile home fire was the second house fire the Jones County Fire Council responded to, as the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department aided multiple Jasper County volunteer fire in responding to a house fire in the early morning hours Thursday. The home involved in that fire was destroyed.

Early morning fire destroys Jasper County home

