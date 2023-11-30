Win Stuff
Electrical reminders as the halls are decked

Handling electricity over the holidays.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -When considering where to hang, set or drape Christmas decorations, keep in mind the placement.

Keeping holiday decorations away from flammable materials can reduce the risk of a fire.

Avoid plugging everything into one power strip and if you do use an extension cord, limit the amount of lights plugged into it.

“We all love Christmas lights and decorations, but when you push those electrical outlets to their limits, you’re actually playing with fire, said Dixie Electric Power Association Communications Manager Amanda Mills.

“You really want to resist the urge to plug everything into one outlet. We definitely suggest using power strips and circuit breakers, so that you can plug those different devices into several different places to spread that around the room.”

When pulling decorations from storage, watch for frayed or damaged wires. Doing so can prevent electric shock and also reduce the risk of fire.

