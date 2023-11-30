Early morning fire destroys Jasper County home

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning house fire in Jasper County resulted in a total loss early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Mossville Volunteer Fire Department, a 911 call came to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department around 4:55 a.m. about a structure fire around the 400 block of State Route 15.

Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said shortly after 5 a.m., the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire to aid Mossville and other Jasper County volunteer fire departments.

The single-family brick home was completely taken over by flames and suffered catastrophic damage, Bumgardner said.

No injuries were reported.

The Stringer Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Springs Fire Department responded to the fire, as well as the HAL Volunteer Fire Department., according to Mossville VFD.

