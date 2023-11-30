Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Early morning fire destroys Jasper County home

Mossville VFD, along with the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Springs Fire...
Mossville VFD, along with the Stringer Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Springs Fire Department, responded to the fire, as well as the HAL Volunteer Fire Department and Shady Grove Fire & Rescue from Jones County.(Mossville Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning house fire in Jasper County resulted in a total loss early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Mossville Volunteer Fire Department, a 911 call came to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department around 4:55 a.m. about a structure fire around the 400 block of State Route 15.

Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, said shortly after 5 a.m., the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire to aid Mossville and other Jasper County volunteer fire departments.

The single-family brick home was completely taken over by flames and suffered catastrophic damage, Bumgardner said.

No injuries were reported.

The Stringer Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Springs Fire Department responded to the fire, as well as the HAL Volunteer Fire Department., according to Mossville VFD.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police said a man suffered minor injures Wednesday evening after being struck by a...
Hattiesburg police respond to hit-and-run in Westwood Square lot
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Lumberton man arrested, charged with enticing a minor
Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49...
Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
According to Covington County Coroner DaQuila, the victims were brought to the hospital on the...
2 Collins men shot, killed in Covington Co. Saturday; sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

HPD said Jerome Anthony Harris, 35, stood around 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighed about...
Hub City man reported missing after family claims no contact in 2 years
The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
20-year-old Jordan Atkins has been arrested and charged, while 19-year-old Ke'Tarius McLeod is...
1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting
Jones says George brings over 29 years of leadership experience in asset-based freights as...
Jones Capital announces Doug George as new Jones Logistics CEO