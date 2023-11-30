Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near the intersection with U.S. 49 and moving back into Jones County.

A multi-vehicle accident Wednesday near the U.S. 49 exit had traffic in a snarl.

One caller said the southbound lanes back to the Sanford Road exit were essentially a parking lot.

“There will be delays in the area for an unknown amount of time,” MHP Trooper Taylor Shows said.

Shows said the accident occurred at the I-59 Mile Marker 71.

Shows said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

