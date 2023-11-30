Win Stuff
Accident on Interstate 59 south near U.S. 49 exit has traffic backed up

Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49...
Trooper says drivers should avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near intersection with U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Interstate 59 south, starting near the intersection with U.S. 49 and moving back into Jones County.

A multi-vehicle accident Wednesday near the U.S. 49 exit had traffic in a snarl.

One caller said the southbound lanes back to the Sanford Road exit were essentially a parking lot.

“There will be delays in the area for an unknown amount of time,” MHP Trooper Taylor Shows said.

Shows said the accident occurred at the I-59 Mile Marker 71.

Shows said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

