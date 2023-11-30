11/30 Ryan’s “Warming Trend” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It surprisingly ended up a little bit cooler than expected this morning! Not everywhere mind you, the southern third warmed as expected into the upper 30s/low 40s, but the northern and central third still warmed...but remained upwards of 5 degrees closer to freezing. That’s about as far as you’ll see a forecast temperature be off within a 24 hour period, meaning we definitely over or underestimated some aspect of the environment...likely the depth of the cloud cover. Other than that, the rest of the afternoon will be much more in line with what we expect. Cloud cover has already built in and will only thicken through the day, eventually leading to overcast skies and increasing rain chances. Don’t expect much tonight, but we’ll head from sprinkles to showers to possible thunderstorms quickly heading into Friday morning.

That rain will begin a tad earlier further north, which is relevant thanks to the Laurel Tornadoes making playing in the State Championship game later tonight in Oxford, MS! That’s considerably further north than we are, so expect a notable drop in temperature. As the game is starting temperatures will be falling out of the low 50s into the upper 40s as the leading edge of the developing showers move in. Expect scattered sprinkles at first, but it’ll quickly become more consistent and increase into light/moderate shower territory. Not expecting anything more, so the game will just be cool/chilly and wet, but shortly after the chances of wind and thunderstorms begin to go up. Currently only under a overly cautious level 1 risk of severe weather, and while it doesn’t look like a typical setup it isn’t impossible...just very unlikely.

