1 charged, 1 wanted for attempted murder after injuring 2 in Laurel shooting

The two suspects, Jordan Atkins, 20, (left) and Ke'Tarius McLeod, 19, (right) had shot and injured two victims, according to the police chief, with one victim receiving one wound while the other received multiple wounds.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One suspect has been charged while another is wanted after being involved in a shooting that injured two people in Laurel.

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox said 20-year-old Jordan Atkins has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Ke’Tarius McLeod is currently wanted for two counts of attempted murder, according to Cox.

Cox said on Saturday, Nov. 18 around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of One Stop on Ellisville Boulevard.

Two black male suspects had shot and injured two victims, according to the police chief, with one victim receiving one wound while the other received multiple wounds.

Both victims were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment. Cox said one was later taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and the other to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Cox said Atkins was arrested in the 1900 block of Short 3rd Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 29, around 10:30 a.m. He said Atkins is set to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

According to Cox, McLeod has been placed on the National Crime Information Center’s database as wanted.

LPD Inv. Brad Anderson is leading the case.

If anyone has information on McLeod’s whereabouts, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

