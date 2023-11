PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday evening, the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation held its “Win This Car” raffle.

The winner, Narcissus White from Sumrall, was announced during our 6 p.m. broadcast.

Approximately $141,000 was raised during the fundraiser.

The money will benefit the Asbury Hospice House.

