USM hosts holiday makers’ market

The market featured everything from art to hand-made jewelry and apparel.
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s makers’ market brought out several businesses, showing off their products on Tuesday.

The market featured everything from art to hand-made jewelry and apparel.

Business owners say they enjoy networking and sharing their work with others just in time for the holiday season.

“I just want to share my art with people,” said Renika Hampton, of Shedor Art. “I want them to feel seen through my art, and I also want them to feel seen through my art to let them know that I see you and I appreciate you. So, here’s my way of letting you know that I see you.”

“We hand out business cards left and right, and I have people that contact me on Instagram or Facebook like, ‘Hey, I saw your stuff at this event, and I’m interested in a custom order. Can you make this?,’” said Caitlin Sumrall, of Willa Rose Designs. “It depends on what it is, but a lot of times, we can work something out.”

This is the university’s second year hosting the event.

