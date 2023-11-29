USM hosts 26th Lighting the Way Christmas celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus was filled with holiday cheer as they celebrated the 26th annual Lighting the Way Christmas celebration.

The ceremony featured campus and community leaders, including a speech from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and University President Joe Paul.

The night ended with the lighting of a Christmas tree at the front of campus.

Event Coordinator Caroline Carney said it took more than six months to plan.

“We have been preparing for probably about 6 months, just coordinating the performances and getting the tree and all of that kind of stuff,” said Carney. “It’s been a 6-month process, we started pretty early. We kind of wanted to make it both a community event but also a Southern Miss community event.”

Carney said they are looking forward to next year’s event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.