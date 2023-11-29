Win Stuff
USM geography student, assistant professor selected as finalists

University of Southern Mississippi senior Joshua Green of Sumrall (pictured) and Dr. Kayla...
University of Southern Mississippi senior Joshua Green of Sumrall (pictured) and Dr. Kayla Stan were selected as finalists in an international geography competition.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
From the University of Southern Mississippi Campus Communications Office

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Story maps created by an University of Southern Mississippi an assistant professor and a geography student from Sumrall have been selected as finalists for the national 2023 ArcGIS StoryMaps Competition.

Receiving submissions from more than 50 countries, the competition was cohosted by software/app developer Esri and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Participants could enter the competition along one of two tracks.

Track One consisted of local or indigenous conservation projects, while Track Two consisted of a place-based research project/scholarly article on conservation.

The projects by USM student Joshua Green and faculty member Dr. Kayla Stan were selected as a finalist in the latter category.

Green is a senior from Sumrall majoring in geography. Stan is an assistant professor of geography in USM’s School of Biological, Environmental and Earth Sciences.

During a web mapping course held by Stan, students were challenged to create stories about conserving our planet using the software ArcGIS StoryMaps and were required to submit their work to the competition.

Green submitted a StoryMap titled, “Following the Herd: A look into the History, Endangerment, and Reemergence of the American Bison.”

Stan submitted a StoryMap, co-created with two other colleagues, titled, “Roots of Resilience: Battling Degradation in the Tropical Dry Forests.”

