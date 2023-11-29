Rotary Club gingerbread house competition hitting 4th season

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise is set to stage its fourth annual “Gingerbread House Competition” fundraiser.

The competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the King Center on William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus.

All proceeds will be put back into the community through “service projects,” including dictionaries to third graders and donations to Edwards Street Fellowship, Boy Scouts of America, Hope Clinic and University Baptist Basketball Court.

Tickets are $125 for a team of up to four members.

All materials will be provided.

The top three entries win cash prizes, including:

  • First-place winner - $500
  • Second-place winner - $250
  • Third-place winner - $100.

Judges for the competition include Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker; Loblolly Bakery co-owner/pastry chef Martha Foose; and Rotary District 6840 Governor Vicky Gutierrez.

For more information, contact Tom Heanue at (601) 545-3111 or tom.heanue@flypib.com.

