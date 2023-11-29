Win Stuff
Petal police re-gifts donation to surprised drivers

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department was anonymously given $250 to spread holiday cheer.

“I didn’t know what to think about it,” said Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt. “I’ve been doing this 24 years, this is the first time I’ve ever had anybody step up to want to do this. I was surprised and pleased at the same time.”

Petal Police Department came up with a plan; they would stop people for valid reasons. If their records were clean, they’d reward them with $50 instead of a traffic ticket.

This unexpected act of kindness caught many of those pulled over off guard.

“We’ll that’s just mighty gracious because I thought I was fixing to get a ticket sure enough,” said Tina Rigney, gift recipient.

“I appreciate you guys so much and this is truly a blessing,” said Velecia Jones, gift recipient. “I’m going to use it on the babies. Whatever they need, I’m going to get it with this fifty dollars.”

“I’m shocked, I’m so used to getting all the bad stuff, I just don’t get a good.....it’s wonderful thank you,” said Lela Newbolts, gift recipient.

“I didn’t know what you were doing. I saw a camera and I’m like oh my goodness,” said Rachael Stianche, gift recipient.

When asked what she would use the money for, Stianche said her kids.

“I guess, Christmas, I have 3 children,” Stianche said.

Hiatt said this random act of kindness doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I think it’s amazing; I think for someone to want to do this for complete strangers,” Hiatt said. “I think it’s kind of what we were created for, to take care of one another, to take care of not only family but strangers, not only during this time of the year but throughout every day of our lives. I think it’s what God intended for us to do.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

